Flatpak and Snaps aren't destined for graveyard of failed Linux tech yet

Flatpak and Snaps aren't destined for graveyard of failed Linux tech yetMay 01, 2017, 05:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Scott Gilbertson
The world of Linux has long been divided into tribes, or distros as we called them. But what actually makes a distro? The packages it uses? The people who put those packages together? The philosophy behind the choices the people who put the packages together make? The question of what makes a distro is actually very difficult on to answer and it's about to get even more difficult.
