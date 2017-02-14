Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Tool Now Works Out-of-the-Box with OpenGL Drivers

Flatpak 0.8.3 is here about 19 days after the release of the second maintenance update to the series, and adds a small number of improvements, including better handling of extra-data errors, improvements to buildsystem=cmake builds, as well as the implementation of updated OpenGL support that would enable Flatpak to work with OpenGL drivers out of the box. Among other improvements that have been implemented in today's Flatpak 0.8.3 stable release, we can mention that extra-data is now properly handled for Flatpak runtimes and apps, along with the ability to respect the required version. Furthermore, progress reporting is now available when downloading extra-data.

