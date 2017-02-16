Github Get a plugin for WordPress
(Other stories by Yoander Valdes Rodriguez)
GitHub Get allows you to embed code from GitHub in WordPress. GitHub Get uses the WordPress HTTP API, basic authentication and Personal access tokens for consuming GitHub Restful services. Among the features of GitHub Get we can mention - It allows to embed code from a Repository or Gist - It allows to embed code from a public or private Repository or Gist - Based on shortcode syntax
