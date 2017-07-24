GNOME 3.26 Desktop Environment Continues Its Migration to the Meson Build System

After a two-day delay, the GNOME 3.25.4 development snapshot is here, and it's the last before GNOME 3.26 enters Beta, which will happen right after the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) 2017 event, which will take place in Manchester, United Kingdom, from Friday, July 28 until Wednesday, August 2. In GNOME 3.25.4, the development team managed to port even more apps and components to the Meson build system, including the GNOME Shell user interface, which received a bunch of improvements. However, it looks like the Meson transition is not over yet, as some components don't ship with Meson files.

