GNOME 3.26's Nautilus File Manager Gets Full-Text Search Support, Flatpak Builds

GNOME 3.26 is about to enter Beta stages of development, and will soon be ready for public beta testing. As part of this important milestone, a lot of the default GNOME apps are getting major improvements, especially Nautilus, which is the default file manager of numerous GNU/Linux distributions. Nautilus 3.26 Beta (technical version number 3.25.90) has been released today, August 9, 2017, and it looks like it adds stable Flatpak builds, revamped keyboard shortcuts for tab navigation similar to that of the Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome web browsers, and restores the tab functionality.

