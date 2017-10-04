Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

GNOME vs KDE: Best Desktop?

Oct 04, 2017, 04:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Matt Hartley)

WEBINAR: On-demand Event

Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Even with the introduction of new Linux desktop environments over the years, GNOME and KDE remain major players in the Linux desktop arena. Both desktops are mature, and come with a rock solid history of innovation and have legions of users.

Complete Story