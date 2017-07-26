Google Chrome 60 Hits Stable Channel with 40 Security Fixes, Many Improvements

As for the major improvements that Google implemented in this major update, we can mention that the Payment Request API is now supported, on the Android platform, it's now possible to use the VP9 open and royalty-free video coding format with the MP4 (ISO BMFF) container, and there's a new VP9 string format available. Starting in Chrome 60, Google has deprecated the use of a custom fetch() function for accessing stored passwords, in an attempt to make the Credential Management API easier to use for developers. In addition, Chrome now supports the CSS @font-face descriptor, the corresponding CSS font-display property, and a new Paint Timing API.

