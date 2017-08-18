Google Confirms Android 8.0 Launch on August 21, Could Be Dubbed "Oreo"

Google recently put together a special page for its upcoming live event that the search giant will hold in New York City, on Monday, August 21, at 2:40 PM ET (6:40 PM GMT), where they will unveil the new features of Android 8.0. The event will coincide with the solar eclipse that will be visible across the US. Google has published earlier today a post on Google+ that should have contained a video file, but it turned out only the name of the file was visible, and it was entitled "GoogleOreo_Teaser_0817_noDroids (1).mp4," which suggests Android 8.0 codename is "Oreo" as initially rumored.

