Guide to Linux App Is a Handy Tool for Every Level of Linux User

Remember when you first started out with Linux? Depending on the environment you’re coming from, the learning curve can be somewhat challenging. Take, for instance, the number of commands found in /usr/bin alone. On my current Elementary OS system, that number is 1,944. Of course, not all of those are actual commands (or commands I would use), but the number is significant.

Complete Story