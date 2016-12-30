Handbrake's video conversion app update was 13 years in the making

In the fast-moving world of modern app development, users can often wait days or a small number of weeks for an update. However, if you're the team behind Handbrake -- one of the world's most popular video conversion apps -- years can pass before you're ready to show off what you've been working on. Well, 13 years to be exact. After more than a decade in development and available as a beta release, the Handbrake team has released version 1.0.0 of its transcoding software, which delivers a much-needed set of new features.

Complete Story