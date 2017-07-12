Here's How to Upgrade Your Fedora 25 Linux OS to Fedora 26

After the official unveiling of Fedora 26 Linux earlier today, the Fedora Project team immediately published upgrade instructions for users who don't know how to upgrade their current Fedora 25 Linux installations. Upgrading from an existing Fedora installation to a newly released one it's not a complicated task, and it can be done both using a graphical app or straight from the command-line if you're a more technical, experienced Linux user.

