How to fix the slow apt-get update issue on Linux machines

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to fix the slow apt-get update issue on Linux machinesJan 16, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack Wallen Tech Republic)
Over the last month, an odd issue tripped up Linux distributions that use apt-get for updating and upgrading. Upon issuing the command sudo apt-get update, the process would stall when connecting with any of the default repositories or slow to a crawl when downloading headers during the update process.
After much troubleshooting and chasing down the wrong rabbit holes (such as DNS, cache, and gateway issues), I finally discovered the problem. You may be surprised at the solution.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)