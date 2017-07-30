How to Fix Yum Error: Database Disk Image is Malformed

In this article, we will briefly describe YUM, YumDB, then the cause of Yum Error: database disk image is malformed and how to fix this error. YUM (Yellowdog Updater, Modified) is the default, high-level tool for Linux package management on RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based Linux distributions such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS as well as older versions of Fedora Linux, just to mention but a few.

