How to Install and Configure Chef on Ubuntu 17.04

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Install and Configure Chef on Ubuntu 17.04Jul 28, 2017, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Liptan Biswas)
Chef is a free and open source configuration management tool. It is written in Ruby and Erlang. Chef can easily integrate with cloud based platforms such as AWS, OpenStack, or RackSpace, etc to automatically create and manage the servers. In this tutorial, we will install the latest version of Chef in Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus).
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)