How to Install and Configure Drupal with Apache on Debian 9

Jul 19, 2017, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Hitesh Jethva)

Drupal is a free and open source content management system that can be used to create online content, website and user communities. It is written in PHP language, uses MySQL as a database backends and distributes under the GNU General Public License. In this article, we will demonstrate how to install Drupal 8 on Debian 9 server.

