How to install Arch Linux on VirtualBox

(Other stories by Dimitris

Arch Linux is a Linux-based operating system that is designed for i689 and 86-64 computers. Arch Linux is also popular for having a comprehensive documentation in form of the community wiki known as ArchWiki. This Linux operating system is based on binary packages that are targeted for i832, 64-bit, and 32-bit systems and optimized for the best performance on the modern hardware systems.

Complete Story

Related Stories: