How to Install Invoice Ninja on Ubuntu 16.04

Invoice Ninja is a web-based open source software for invoicing, payments, time tracking and much more. You can create Invoices online in seconds, interact with payments gateways like Stripe, PayPal, WePay, and others. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Invoice Ninja on Ubuntu 16.04. I will use Nginx as the web server and MariaDB as Database system.

Complete Story