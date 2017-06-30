How to Install Joomla with Apache on Debian 9 (Stretch)

Joomla is one of the most popular and widely supported open source content management system (CMS) platform in the world that can be used to build, organize, manage and publish content for websites, blogs, Intranets and mobile applications. Thie tutorial describes the installation of Joomla with Apache web server and MariaDB on Debian 9.

Complete Story

Related Stories: