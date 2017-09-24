How to Install WebERP On Ubuntu 16.04

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

WebERP a complete web based accounting and business management tool that can be used for online shop or a retail management system released under an OpenSource license. In this tutorial, I will show you step by step how to install WebERP on Ubuntu 16.04 server.

Complete Story

Related Stories: