How to Monitor your CentOS 7 Server using Cacti

Jun 30, 2017, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Cacti is a free and open source network graphing solution. It uses RRDTool for data gathering and graphing. It provides many features such as remote and local data collectors, network discovery, device management automation, graph templating etc. In this tutorial, we will install Cacti on CentOS 7 server.

