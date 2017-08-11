How To Play PlayStation Portable Games In Linux

PPSSPP Emulator is an application that supports installing and playing of PlayStation Portable games on Linux and other desktop operating systems such windows, MAC OS X among others. Just like other emulators, it is meant to improve the quality of PSP games on PCs as they are normally designed for low graphics and small screens. Using PPSSPP on your PC provides several options for improving the quality of graphics by allowing a user to customize; FPS, Screenplay size by upscaling graphics that would otherwise be blur. As a result, those who enjoy playing PSP games can enjoy them on PCs, Apple, and even Android devices. They benefit from improved graphics at least.

