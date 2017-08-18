How to Rename File While Downloading with Wget in Linux

Tecmint: Wget utility is a popular and feature-rich command-line based file downloader for Unix-like operating systems and Windows OS. It supports non-interactive downloading of files over protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP. It's designed to work reliably with slow or unstable network connections. Importantly, in case of network disruptions, it enables you to continue getting a partially-downloaded file by running a particular command again.

Complete Story