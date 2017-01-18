Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





How to run openSUSE Linux on Windows 10

Jan 18, 2017, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
When Microsoft added Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to Windows 10 it became possible to run other Linux distributions, such as openSUSE, and not just Ubuntu, on Windows 10.

