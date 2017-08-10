How to Run PHP Script as Normal User with Cron

|
How to Run PHP Script as Normal User with CronAug 10, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Cron is a powerful utility for time-based scheduling of jobs in Unix-like operating systems including Linux. It runs as a daemon and can be used to schedule jobs such as commands or shell scripts to perform backups, schedule updates plus many more, that run periodically and automatically in the background at specific times, dates, or intervals.
