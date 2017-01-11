How To Safely Ignore A Package From Being Upgraded In Arch Linux

You might ask – Why, on the earth, would I ignore a package from being upgraded? The outdated packages might be vulnerable and not safe to our system, right? Yes! We need to update our system regularly to get latest packages and make our system more secure. However, we need to hold a package or group of packages from being upgraded for some reasons. Since Arch Linux is a rolling-distro, some new packages might break the system or some applications might depend on a particular version of a package to work without any problems.

