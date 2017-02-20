How To Use Plex To Cast Local Videos To Chromecast (From Your Desktop w/ Optional Mobile App)

Plex is the complete solution for all local media streaming to Chromecast needs, and is fairly easy to set up. It can be used to stream local videos (and can transcode videos not supported by Chromecast), music, and photos, both in your local network as well as remotely, e.g. to a hotel or a friend's house. Furthermore, Plex Media Server is cross-platform, so it can be installed on an a Linux, FreeBSD, Windows or Mac computer, as well as on NAS.

