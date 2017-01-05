Inkscape 0.92 Open-Source SVG Graphics Editor Arrives with Exciting New Features

Coming eleven months after the release of Inkscape 0.91, the new version promises exciting new features like mesh gradients, better CSS3 and SVG2 support, an much improved Pencil tool that now features interactive smoothing, brand-new path effects, as well as support for directly managing all drawing elements via a new Object dialog. The new live path effects implemented in Inkscape 0.92 appear to also provide artists with a bunch of new drawing modes. These include Roughen, BSpline, Spiro Live, and Simplify LPE, the latter being designed to non-destructively clean up vector elements by smoothing paths, masks, shapes, clips, and even groups.

