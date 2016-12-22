Install Linux Kernel 4.9 In CentOS and Ubuntu
Dec 21, 2016, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Senthilkumar)
This guide explains how to install latest stable Linux Kernel version in CentOS, RHEL, Fedora, and Ubuntu, Linux Mint.
Complete Story
Related Stories:
- Linux 4.9 rc1(Oct 16, 2016)
- UBIFS Supports OverlayFS In Linux 4.9, Readying UBI For MLC Support(Oct 13, 2016)
- Early Benchmarks Of The Linux 4.9 DRM-Next Radeon/AMDGPU Drivers(Oct 03, 2016)
- Greybus Subsystem Proposed For Linux 4.9 Kernel(Sep 14, 2016)
- Mellanox Platform Support Coming In Linux 4.9(Oct 04, 2016)
- XFS File-System Updates For The Linux 4.9 Kernel(Oct 06, 2016)
- More Intel DRM Changes For Linux 4.9, Including DMA-BUF Implicit Fencing(Sep 19, 2016)
- Raspberry Pi VC4 DRM To Get Lower Memory/CPU Overhead On Linux 4.9(Sep 13, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc3(Oct 30, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc4(Nov 06, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc5(Nov 13, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc6(Nov 20, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc7(Nov 27, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 rc8(Dec 04, 2016)
- Linux 4.9 Released!(Dec 11, 2016)