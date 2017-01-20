Integrate Your Android Device With Ubuntu Using KDE Connect Indicator Fork

KDE Connect is a tool which allows your Android device to integrate with your Linux desktop. With KDE Connect Indicator, you can use KDE Connect on desktop that support AppIndicators, like Unity, Xfce (Xubuntu), and so on. The original KDE Connect Indicator hasn't been updated in about 2 year however, Steeven Lopes forked it, getting it to work with recent Ubuntu versions, while also adding various improvements.

