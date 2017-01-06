Irssi Open-Source Terminal-Based IRC Client Hits 1.0 Milestone After 18 Years

Irssi 1.0.0 is a major release that introduces lots of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for irssiproxy to forward all tags through a single port, certificate pinning for Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates, UTF-8 string operations for /names and $[???], and new "completion_nicks_match_case" setting. Among other interesting new features implemented in Irssi 1.0.0, we can notice that the client is now capable of displaying TLS connection information during the initial connection, which user can disable by using the FALSE option to the "tls_verbose_connect" setting.

