It's Now Possible to Use openSUSE Inside Windows 10, Here's How to Install It

As you might know, recent builds of the Windows 10 operating system come with a full, Ubuntu-based Bash shell that people (read: developers) can use to run Linux software or commands directly on their Windows desktops. It's called "Bash on Ubuntu on Windows," and accessible straight from the Start Menu in Windows 10. SUSE's Senior Product Manager Hannes K??hnemund is intrigued by the fact that Microsoft chooses to enable the "wrong" Linux distribution, by default, within the Windows Subsystem for Linux used in the company's latest Windows 10 builds, and he now has his own agenda to teach people how to used SUSE inside WSL.

