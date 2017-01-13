KDE Applications 16.12 Gets Its First Point Release, Over 40 Recorded Bugs Fixed

KDE Applications 16.12 was released a month ago, and, since then, users have submitted bugs and feature requests through the usual channels, and KDE Applications 16.12.1 is here to fix over 40 of them, in particular a data loss bug in the iCal resource. Several of the bundled KDE applications shipped with the KDE Applications software suite received new versions as well, with bugfixes or various improvements. Among these, we can mention the Kdenlive video editor and Kate text editor.

