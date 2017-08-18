KDE Applications 17.08 Officially Out, More Apps Were Ported to KDE Frameworks 5

KDE Applications 17.08 adds numerous new features, among which can mention the ability for the Dolphin file manager to display "Deletion Time" in the Trash, as well as "Creation Time" if it's supported by the host operating system. There's also better support for Samba shares in Kio-Extras, and KAlgebra gets an improved Kirigami frontend. The KDE Frameworks 5 porting continues, and KDE Applications 17.08 includes more such apps. Among these, we can mention the Konquest galactic strategy game, Umbrello IDE, KMag screen magnifier, KMouseTool automatic mouse clicking tool, KReversi strategy game, KGoldrunner action game, KSudoku puzzle game, and Kubrick Rubik's Cube puzzle game.

