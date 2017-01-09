KDE Neon Goes Docker, Lets People Test Drive the Latest KDE Software Releases

KDE Neon is currently the only GNU/Linux distribution allowing users to enjoy the newest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, as well as KDE Frameworks and Applications software suite as soon as they're out. If you're a bleeding-edge user and love KDE, then KDE Neon is the distro you need to use in 2017. There are two editions of KDE Neon, for users and developers. While the first contains the latest stable versions of the KDE technologies mentioned above, the latter lets users, and especially devs, to test drive the development versions of them, but it requires one to either setup a dual boot environment or install it in a virtual machine.

