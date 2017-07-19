KDE Plasma 5.10.4 Desktop Environment Released with Support for Shaded Windows

KDE Plasma 5.10.4 is here three weeks after last month's 5.10.3 release, and it looks like it adds another layer of improvements by fixing annoying bugs across multiple components. According to the changelog, it would appear that a total of 36 issues were resolved across the KWin composite and window manager, Plasma Discover package manager, and Bluedevil Bluetooth daemon. The Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, Plasma Addons, System Settings, SDDM KCM, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde components have been improved as well, and among some of the items that caught our eye, we can mention support for shaded windows in KWin, along with better support for Mesa 17.x graphics stack, as well as better support for PackageKit and Flatpak in Plasma Discover.

Complete Story