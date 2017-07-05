KDE Plasma 5.11 Desktop to Have a Stable Snap Backend for Installing Snaps

As some of you out there are aware already, the latest KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment shipped with preview versions of the Snap and Flatpak backends to allow users to install applications that are distributed in the Snap and Flatpak universal package format. But with every new major release of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, these components are always improved, and it now looks like the Snap backend will be stable enough to be used in production environment this fall when the KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment launches on October 10, 2017.

