KDE Plasma 5.8.6 Released for LTS Users with over 80 Improvements, Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 5.8.6 LTS comes approximately three weeks after the release of KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS, and it promises to add a total of 80 improvements and bug fixes to various components of the desktop environment, including Plasma Discover, KDE GTK Config, KDE Hotkeys, KScreenlocker, KSysGuard, KWin, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Networkmanager, Plasma Audio Volume Control, Plasma SDK, Plasma Workspace, and SDDM KCM. The release cycle of the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment will continue with a seventh maintenance update, namely KDE Plasma 5.8.7, which should hit the streets on May 23, 2017. After that, only two more such point releases remain for KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS users.

