KDE Plasma 5.9 Desktop Launches with Global Menus, Better Wayland Support

The development cycle of KDE Plasma 5.9 took only a few months, but considering the fact that it's not a long-term supported (LTS) version like KDE Plasma 5.8, which is the recommended version right now for all users, we think that it's a pretty hefty update adding quite a bunch of new features and improves Wayland support. Probably the most important one, which will make many KDE users upgrade from KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS or previous versions, is the return of Global Menus, a feature that was available in the KDE 4 series of the desktop environment. Only now, after numerous request from users, the KDE developers managed to implement Global Menus again in KDE Plasma 5.9.

