KDE's Kirigami 2.0 Framework for Convergent UIs Enters Beta with New Features

While the first public preview of the Kirigami UI framework hit the streets at the beginning of August 2016, and reached the 1.1 milestone two months later, at the end of September, it looks like the Beta of the major 2.0 release is ready for developers interesting in test driving it to produce convergent UIs. And the improvements keep on coming, as Kirigami 2.0 Beta is now fully ported to Qt Quick Controls 2, Qt's next-gen standard controls for graphical user interfaces designed using the modern Qt Quick UI technology, offering devs a much more extended set of controls while improving the performance and stability of the framework.

Complete Story