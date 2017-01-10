Kodi 18 Media Center to Be Dubbed "Leia," In Honor of the Late Carrie Fisher

As many of you probably know from our regular reports, Kodi 17 "Krypton" is currently in heavy development with a first Release Candidate snapshot out of the door at the end of 2016, but the team was already looking to codename the next major version, Kodi 18. In early December, they asked the community to vote for the Kodi 18 code name, which should have start with the letter L. Normally, the Kodi team picks the codename for a new Kodi media center release from the top 5 or top 10 suggestions voted by the community, but they decided to dub Kodi 18 as "Leia," after the Princess Leia character in the Star Wars movie saga, which was played by the late Carrie Fisher who died on December 27, 2016, sadly.

