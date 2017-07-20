Krita 3.2 Open-Source Digital Painting App Promises Some Very Cool New Features

Compared to Krita 3.1.4, which appears to be the last point release in the current stable Krita 3.1 series of the application, Krita 3.2 promises some very cool new features, such as the use the gmic-qt plugin, which completely replaces the older G'MIC plugin, and the addition of Radian???s brush set to create a strong, painterly look. New shortcuts have been added as well to make it easier to change the visibility and lock of layer states, a new dialog was implemented to make it easier for users to copy and paste relevant information about bug reports, and there's now a Smart Patch tool integrated, which was backported from the Krita 4.0 pre-Alpha builds.

