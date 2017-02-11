|
Lessons from a brief career in open source
Feb 11, 2017
In my experience, working in the open source community is something that happens as a result of something else. I worked in open source for a short time—in fact, the mission statement of the company I worked for included the words "open source." But my path to that job was not direct and not as laser-focused as one might think.
