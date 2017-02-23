LibreELEC 8.0.0 Officially Released for Raspberry Pi SBCs with Kodi 17 "Krypton"

Dubbed Krypton, LibreELEC 8.0.0 has been in development since early October last year, during which it received over 200 nightly builds, no less than ten official Alpha versions, and a total of three Beta releases. It's built around the recently released Kodi 17 "Krypton" open-source media center, so you'll enjoy all of its cool new features. Since the last development release, the developers managed to add a few improvements, especially for WeTek Play 2 support. For example, LibreELEC 8.0.0 fixes some TVheadend issues for the WeTek Play 2 DVB driver and updates the WeTek Play 2 remote keymap to present more buttons.

