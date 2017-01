LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features

LibreOffice 5.3 is expected to be released this week as the latest feature update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite. Here's a quick feature overview look for those interested in LibreOffice 5.3.



LibreOffice 5.3 will include many user-interface UI/UX improvements and the initial work on the MUFFIN project.

