LibreOffice 5.3.5 Office Suite Released with Over 120 Bug Fixes, Update Now

Even if LibreOffice 5.4 was launched as the latest and most advanced, as well as the last point release of the LibreOffice 5 office suite series, The Document Foundation still updates the LibreOffice 5.3 branch with bug fixes, and it now released LibreOffice 5.3.5. A minor release, LibreOffice 5.3.5 is here to patch a total of 123 reported bugs across all components, including Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Presentation, Base etc., which were addressed during its one-month development cycle.

