LibreOffice 5.3.5 Office Suite Released with Over 120 Bug Fixes, Update Now
Aug 05, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Marius Nestor)
Even if LibreOffice 5.4 was launched as the latest and most advanced, as well as the last point release of the LibreOffice 5 office suite series, The Document Foundation still updates the LibreOffice 5.3 branch with bug fixes, and it now released LibreOffice 5.3.5. A minor release, LibreOffice 5.3.5 is here to patch a total of 123 reported bugs across all components, including Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Presentation, Base etc., which were addressed during its one-month development cycle.
Complete Story