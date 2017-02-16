Linux Kernel 4.9.10 Has ARM, x86 and PowerPC Improvements, Updated Drivers

Linux kernel 4.9.10 comes one week after the release of Linux kernel 4.9.9, and, from the appended shortlog, it looks like it's a normal update that changes a total of 72 files, with 463 insertions and 290 deletions. As for what's included in this new point release of the Linux 4.9 kernel series, half of the patch are updated drivers, this time for things like Intel i915, crypto, ACPI, CPUFreq, HV, InfiniBand, MD, NVDIMM, SCSI, and networking. The other half of the Linux kernel 4.9.10 patch is split between various improvements to the ARM, x86, and PowerPC (PPC) hardware architectures and updated networking (mac80211 and wireless) and sound stacks. There's also a little bit of perf, mm, and core kernel work, along with a fix for the Btrfs file system to address btrfs_compat_ioctl failures on non-compatible ioctls, and another SELinux fix for off-by-one in setprocattr.

