Linux Kernel 4.9.4 Released with Various ARM and Networking Improvements

If you were afraid that your patch did not land in Linux 4.9, which is currently the most advanced stable kernel branch available for GNU/Linux distributions, or if you thought that your device hasn't yet received the right drivers, think again, because Linux kernel 4.9.4 is full of goodies. Yes, again, but this time the patch is a little smaller and fixes a total of 59 files, with 507 insertions and 205 deletions. From the appended shortlog, we can notice that the major changes in the Linux 4.9.4 patch are mostly networking improvements, both for the drivers stack, which received better support for Realtek Wi-Fi cards and Mellanox (mlx5) Ethernet adapters, and the networking stack, bringing various fixes to the IPv4, IPv6, SCTP, and SunRPC protocols, as well as the Distributed Switch Architecture (DSA) subsystem.

