Linux Lite 3.4 to Revamp Lite Welcome to Help Windows Users Accommodate Faster

Lite Welcome is that window popping up every time you install Linux Lite on a new computer. Several GNU/Linux distributions use a "Welcome" screen to welcome newcomers and help them better configure their new operating system or access various resources that help them get started faster with the OS. A new Lite Welcome version is being baked these days, as you can see from the screenshot gallery attached below, and it looks like it will sport a new three-step post-install checklist that lets users install all available updates, install different drivers they might need, install language support, as well as to set a restore point.

