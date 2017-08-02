Linux Mint 18.2 KDE - what else can you desire?

(Other stories by DarkDuck

Linux Mint 18.2 KDE left a very nice impression on me. As you may know, I now use Kubuntu 16.04 as my default operating system. It fulfills my requirements. But now, after checking this new release from the Mint team, I am seriously considering switching to it. Fast, slick, trouble-free, hassle-free. Just how the OS should be.

