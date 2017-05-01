Linux Mint 18.2 to Be Dubbed "Sonya," Will Come with Cinnamon 3.4, LightDM

The biggest new features of the upcoming Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" operating system will be the Cinnamon 3.4 desktop environment, which is currently in development and promises to introduce big changes, such as that the settings daemon and Nemo file manager will both be split into multiple processes. For the setting daemon, it will help users identify and terminate components of the operating system that have excessive memory or CPU usage without having to reboot the entire system, and Nemo will have two processes, one for the desktop icons and the other for the file manager windows.

